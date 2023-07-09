Yvonne Jegede announces next film with sensual picture

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian actress, film producer, model and television personality, Yvonne Jegede has given a peek of what to expect in her next movie “Plan C” as she made the announcement on her Instagram page with a sensual picture of herself in an alluring set of three poses.

With some poetic lines, “Tiptoes in, looks left, looks right, looks left again, drops it, runs away” Jegede declares that the movie is being shot with high end quality cameras never before used for any Nollywood movie.

“ ‘Running into’ new era as I associate produce #PlanCTheMovie , one of the biggest comedy-thrillers ever made in Nollywood. And we are making history as the first Nollywood film to be shot with the monstrous camera on 8k level maximum capacity, Sony Venice 2. The same camera used to shoot Black Panther, Avatar and Top Gun:Maverick,” she writes

The “3 is a Company” producer concludes that, “If you like this picture, you will like the film, if you don’t, you will still like it”.