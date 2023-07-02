‘You’ve changed my life forever,’ Selena Gomez tells Rema

American singer, Selena Gomez has expressed her gratitude to singer Rema for the opportunity to feature in his viral hit Calm Down.

Selena, on her Instagram page, shared two photos of her and Rema from the song Calm Down, and thanked him for changing her life forever.

She wrote, “This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever.”

Reacting to the post, Rema reciprocated by also professing love for her.

“Love you too Queen ❤️,” he wrote

In February 2022, Rema put out ‘Calm Down’ as a single off ‘Rave and Roses’, his debut album.

A few months later, the Nigerian paired with Gomez for the remix of the chart-topping song.

Since its release, ‘Calm Down’ has continued to rake in millions of streams globally.

The song’s remix retained its number 4 spot on Billboard’s global top 200 songs for June 2023.

It also stands at number 7 on Billboard’s global exclusive US top 10 for July 1 chart release.