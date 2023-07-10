Youths with proficient software experience will drive Nigeria’s economy – Ozigbo

By Juliet Umeh, edited by Prince Osuagwu

An entrepreneur turned politician, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, yesterday said that it is only the youths with proficient technology experience that will drive Nigeria’s economy.

Ozigbo made the statement when his nonprofit organization, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, VCO Foundation entered into an alliance with a software training firm, Decagon Institute, to tackle youth unemployment in Anambra State.

Speaking during the event, Ozigbo noted that the youths will be trained to become proficient software engineers to be able to become drivers of innovation and progress in the state.

He said the partnership offers an opportunity for Anambra graduates who are interested in tech to access student loans.

“The Foundation is providing a guarantee worth N400 million to enable 100 students from Anambra to take part in the life-changing programme with ease.

“Through this partnership, we are investing not only in the individuals but the entire Ndi Anambra community and beyond.

“By empowering our youth with cutting-edge tech skills, we are equipping them to become drivers of innovation and progress.

“The Decagon Programme is more than just learning to code; it’s about unlocking potentials, creating opportunities, and shaping the future of Anambra. When our young people succeed, we all succeed,” Mr Ozigbo added.

He also stated: “Renowned for its holistic training approach, Decagon Institute has graduated roughly 1,000 software engineers to date, successfully placing alumni in prestigious tech firms in the country.

“Their training program, unique for its ‘Pay after You Learn’ option, provides accommodation, meals, laptops, and a supportive community of software engineers.

“The VCO Foundation’s role in the partnership will be pivotal in helping Anambra individuals, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds, to gain access to Decagon’s comprehensive training. The foundation is steadfast in its belief that education and technology can catalyse social transformation,” Ozigbo said.

Also, CEO of Decagon Institute, Mr Chika Nwobi, said: “We are thrilled to join hands with the VCO Foundation, extending our programme’s reach to gifted individuals from Anambra State.

“This partnership strengthens our commitment to equipping them with essential skills and support for their tech industry success, ensuring a promising future.”