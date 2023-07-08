Youths cautioned against tribal attacks on social media

An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Lukuman Jimoh, has cautioned youths in the country to refrain from tribal attacks on social media and embrace peace and unity.

Jimoh, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said most youths had turned to social media as an avenue to attack people from other tribes and regions different from their own.

According to him, most youths derive pleasure from insulting and throwing jabs on people from other tribes on social media.

” It is sad seeing our youths engaging one another on the social media in a very disrespectful manner.

” They will use silly words to describe other people’s region in a very rude manner. No respect again for other people’s tribe.

” It is happening every day on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok. It makes me sad when I see those things.

” They have turned social media to ‘war zone’ where you can just come and attack a whole tribe because you have different ideology.

” Let us embrace peace and stop heating the polity. Consider yourself first a Nigerian before thinking about ethnic background or region,” he advised.

The lawyer also advised politicians, religious leaders and traditional rulers in the country to preach unity, rather than promoting hate.