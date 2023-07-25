Youths burn down Davido’s poster in Maiduguri, demand apology over ‘offensive’ video

Some aggrieved youths have taken to the streets of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to demonstrate their grievances against the controversial video clip famous singer, Davido shared recently on his Twitter account.

Recall that Davido came under severe criticisms after sharing a clip of the music video of his signee, Logos Olori’s new single ‘Jaye Lo’ which captures people praying and dancing in front of a mosque.

Some prominent Nigerian Muslims including former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, Senator Shehu Sani, actor, Ali Nuhi, asked Davido to take down the video and apologise to Muslims for “disrespecting” their religion.

The singer eventually bowed to the demands after 48 hours and deleted the video.

However, in a video making the rounds on social media, some youths in Maiduguri were seen setting on fire a poster of the singer as they demanded that the OBO crooner should apologise to the Muslim community.