You’re not living up to expectation, Ondo SDP, tells Acting governor

By Dayo Johnson, Akure



The Social Democratic Party in Ondo State has expressed worries that the state’s Acting governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, has not been living up to the expectation of his assigned office.



Chairman of the party in the state, Hon Stephen Adewale, said this in a statement in Akure, the state capital.



Adewale pointed out that” So far, the acting governor has demonstrated that he is not prepared to live up to the expectation of his assigned office.



“Nothing much has changed since the governor handed over to him.



” Pensioners who served our beloved state during their productive years are perishing in poverty, and the acting governor did nothing to make progress on their owed gratuities.



“While Aiyedatiwa continued to turn a blind eye, Polytechnic lectures downed tools over their fourteen months unpaid salaries.



“The other day, the acting governor expressed concern on the poor reading culture in the state.



“The questions that beg for answer is that what does Aiyedatiwa expect from a state with a shortage of teachers for its public school? The government failed to hire new teachers while failing to fill the voids left by the departing teachers.



“As a result, the available teachers are now required to teach more than five arms of classes each day in JSS and SSS classes.



“What does he expect from the state where our school libraries are in sorry state? The situation has gotten so bad that the students graduating from secondary schools are being mandated to submit a text book or dictionary before they could be allowed to write final examinations.



“What a shame! Students and their parents continue to bear the brunt of the removal of subsidy on petroleum while Aiyedatiwa-led APC government has failed to do anything meaningful to ameliorate the effect of the crisis on the people of Ondo State.

Adewale said that the statement credited to the national chairman of the ruling APC, Abdullahi Adamu, on the health of governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has unsettled the party in the state.

According to him “Since the publication was made public, we have observed how the ruling party and its cheerleaders are busy racing from pillar to post in an effort to implement a damage control strategy.

“Though they made strenuous efforts to control the damage, their efforts were not a pleasant to behold.

” In a clime of sincere people, since everyone claimed they speak with the governor on a daily basis, a simple provision of the audio recording of their conversations to the general public would have laid this rumour to rest.



“Recall how President Obasanjo publicly called late Yar’Adua when the rumours about his death circulated during his presidential campaign in January 2007 to reassure Nigerians that Yar’Adua was still alive.



“Let us quickly note that since Arakunrin Akeredolu has turned over leadership to his Deputy Governor in an acting capacity, Akeredolu’s health should not be a topic of public discourse.

“However, the APC and its overambitious gangs made it their business to keep the Ondo people talking about Akeredolu because they all demonstrate that, in the absence of the governor, they will only act in their own self-interest.



“Thanks to the revelation we got from the series of accusations and counter-accusations made by the various overambitious groups within Ondo APC, we now understand that APC has lost control of its members as the party watched helplessly while the political darts continued to fly around.



Adewale added that ” For reasons we considered brazenly self-serving, the dramatis personae are brazenly altering the course of Ondo State’s history in a manner that might leave the state permanently on edge.