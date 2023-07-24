‘You’re killing me everyday’, Sadio Mane hits out at German media amid transfer links

By Efosa Taiwo

Sadio Mane has hit out at the media for being constantly scrutinized amid speculations about his future with Bayern Munich.

Joining Bayern from Liverpool last season, Mane has struggled to make a significant impact at the Allianz Arena, leading to reports of the club’s interest in offloading him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Senegal international initially intended to stay and fight for his place in the team but with the club’s insistence on letting him leave, he is now considering other options beyond Bayern.

Quizzed on his future at Bayern, Mane gave a blunt response to the journalist, claiming he has been ‘unfairly’ treated.

“You are killing me every day and now you wanna talk!,” he said as quoted by MiaSanMia on Twitter.

Mane recently faced criticism after an unimpressive performance during Bayern’s dominant victory against FC Rottach-Egern, which ended in a massive 27-0 win for the Bavarian giants.