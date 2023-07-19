‘You’re clueless’, IPOB slams Northern group for asking Tinubu not to release Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has berated the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) for asking President Bola Tinubu not to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the IPOB.

CNG, in a statement on Saturday, by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said Tinubu should not fall for the antics of IPOB and calls from the South-East asking for Kanu’s release.

Reacting, in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, on Wednesday, said the CNG’s call was a “laughable and disgraceful statement from the clueless Coalition of Northern Group.”

IPOB said, “The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) that are advising the Nigerian President to allow the law to run its course are so clueless that they didn’t realize that the Appeal Court of Nigeria in Abuja has already discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We would have ignored the group of herdsmen, but it’s important to educate them if only they will understand.

“Nigeria’s government is in violation of both local and international laws,” it added.