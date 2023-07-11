‘You’re beneficiary of corruption, resign now’ — Group tells Kano anti-graft Chair

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The embattled chairman of the Kano state Public Complaint And Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhyi Magaji Rimingado has been called upon to honourably resign because he is allegedly a beneficiary of what the current Kano government refers to as corrupt acts of the immediate past regime.

The call was made in an address delivered by the National Coordinator of the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative, Okpokwu Ohebyi Shagari at a One-Day summit in Kano on Tuesday.

He also spoke against the unfortunate hunting of predecessors by some former governors to achieve certain political benefits describing it as underscoring the essence of good governance.

He, therefore, advises Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to live up to his responsibility of ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the citizenry.

“Today, the government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is embarking on another journey of indicting former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of allocating lands to citizens which Muhyi Magaji, the current chairman of Kano Anti-corruption Agency is also a beneficiary, although, the court has since granted an order restraining the State Government and the Kano Anti-corruption Agency from prosecuting him.

“Most state Governors in Nigeria are bent on picking on their predecessors for political reasons which is deviating the focus of governance to mere political witch-hunt. We must discourage such actions as the world is moving fast with technology, using Artificial Intelligence to advance innovation.

“Good Governance is the process whereby public institutions conduct public affairs, manage public resources and guarantee the realization of human rights” he stated.

More so, various affected victims of the current administration’s demolition policy, mostly shops and business owners, spoke at the event and lamented the losses they suffered as a result.

In the communique he also signed at the end of the event, the group called on the state government to appoint a neutral person to head the anti-graft agency in the state while also insisting that the current chairman is a card carrying member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

“That the state anti-corruption commission has completely been politicized especially with the appointment of a partisan and card carrying member of the NNPP as Chairman and therefore Barrister Muhuyi Magaji, should either resign honorable or sack immediately.

“That the Kano state government should appoint a more senior, experienced, non-partisan and competent person to replace Barrister Muhuyi Magaji immediately in order to give credibility to the commission

“That the the state government in the spirit of fairness should re- visit the recommendations of the 2006 white paper report that exposes the land scandal of the than former governor of the state Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso instead of

chasing shadow by embarking on a vendetta mission and face governance” part of the communique reads.