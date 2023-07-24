You’re a pillar in Urhobo nation, UPU President tells Joe Omene

By Paul Olayemi

Chief Barr Ese Gam, the President General of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), has described Chief Joe Orode Omene, a former UPU President General, as a pillar of the Urhobo nation.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Chief Omene’s country home in Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State on Friday, June 21, 2023, Chief Gam said Omene, popularly known as Ejorofo, was one leader whose importance is of great value.

He said “Chief Omene is not one to be underestimated. He stands for the truth and fights for the rights and interests of the Urhobo people. We are proud to have him at this time.”

“We will always seek his advice before making decisions, no matter what,” Barr. Gam stated.

He revealed that plans are underway to lead a delegation to Nigeria’s President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to protest the renaming of the Osubi Airport after Alfred Papapreye Diette-Spiff, saying there are Urhobos more deserving of the honour.

Earlier Chief Omene, while appreciating the visit, called on Urhobos to support the administration of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori.

“An Urhobo son has emerged as Governor of Delta State, so we must support him irrespective of party. With us behind him, he will do greater things,” he said.

He also urged support for former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying “Rather than attack the former governor, we should show our gratitude by backing him.”

Meanwhile, the former UPU youth wing President and President of the Ethnic National Youths Urhobo Worldwide, who also spoke to Vanguard commended Gov. Oborevwori for appointing youths as commissioners, saying he was not surprised by the decision.

“The youths stood up and fought for their rights in the 2023 elections. Gov. Oborevwori has given over 95% of appointments to youths. On behalf of Urhobo youths worldwide, we say thank you Elder Sheriff Oborevwori,” he said.