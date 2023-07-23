Your policies inflicting hardship on Nigerians, cleric tells Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson,Akure

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Adewale Giwa, has raised the alarm that the policies of President Bola Tinubu within 55 days in office were inflicting hardship on Nigerians.

Giwa, has however called for immediate measures that would alleviate the sufferings.

He said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital while addressing newsmen.

The clergyman man said that majority of Nigerians didn’t vote for Tinubu and instead of endearing himself to the hearts of Nigerian’s he’s doing otherwise.

Giwa said that the President has started to disappoint those few Nigerians that put their trust in him that he would bring relief.

” Tinubu was not the choice of Nigerians in the last presidential election. The candidate whom Nigerians voted for was deliberately rigged out.

“I’m not surprised seeing president Tinubu’s administration fading; I told you Nigeria would go from bad to worse under him.

“They have brains, but they cannot figure out what to do for the betterment of the people and the country at large. Are we beggars that you will be paying N8,000 monthly? Don’t treat Nigerians the way you see them.

“You suddenly removed fuel subsidy that you fought against under the administration of Goodluck Jonathan. What do you expect to happen, thereafter when they are no alternatives?

“The poor masses are now feeling the heat while he is enjoying petroleum free of charge.

“He knows the majority of Nigerians did not vote for him. However, if he is indeed wise, this is the time that he should prove his haters wrong.

“You lost Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, how did they manage declare you a winner?

“Prove your haters wrong and spring a surprise to make your enemies become your friends by force. Nobody cares about your student loan bill.

“Nigerians are now trekking long distance to work due to your poor decision on subsidy. Out of different challenges facing Nigerians, you decided to focus on the least one.

“You have failed to declare land borders open in order to reduce food price inflation. What are you doing to stop the activities of criminal fulani herdsmen?

Giwa queried that ” Have you solved the challenges confronting ASUU, government workers etc? Please, think twice and prove your enemies wrong before it’s too late, “