YOUR LUCKY DATES IN JULY

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Heavenly bodies alignment truly favour you. Both your love life and business prospects are truly favoured. Ironically your mind is crystal clear, however, emotional sentiment will one time or the other try to cloud your mental capacity just to give way to romance. You have the needed option, either to give in to emotions and have your finances negatively affected the way you did not plan or be your strict self and hold on to your gains. Whatever happens, both your love life and finances are favoured. YOUR LUCKY DATES. JULY = 2, 10, 21 & 26 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF.JULY = 6 & 13 , 2023

TAURUS ( Apr 20 – May 20)

You are favoured in multi dimensional ways. Entrance of aggressive Mars on the 10th of this month into a positive angle to your Star signals moderately long winning period for you. Yes ! you will become more aggressive and you WILL WIN. But the best way to oil minor troubled water within your home/base of operation is to encourage co-operation at home. Good luck and success will accompany your initiative. The more family minded you are the better for you. YOUR LUCKY DATES. JULY = 15, 20 & 25 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. JULY =6 & 27 , 2023

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Your being

YOUR LUCKY DATES. JULY = 8, 13, 19 & 25 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. JULY = 3 , 2023

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Money will come in both from expected and where you least expect. If you back your recently made plans with practical actions you will exceed your expected success.

YOUR LUCKY DATES. JULY = 7, 12, 17 & 23 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. JULY =3 & 10 , 2023

LEO (Jul23 – Aug 22)

Whatever the level of challenges that will come your way, THIS MONTH OF JULY 2023, WILL PROVE LUCKY and EXCEEDINGLY SUCCESSFUL FOR YOU. The more loving you are the better for you. YOUR LUCKY DATES. JULY = 2, 10, 15, 17, 20, 25 & 28 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. JULY =3 & 6 , 2023

VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

At the early hours of The 11th of this month (Nigerian time) martial Mars will make an ingress into your Star and provide you much-needed opportunities to assert your self and WIN. SECRET LOVE is calling. The choice is yours. It is important you reason with your tried and trusted friends. YOUR LUCKY DATES. JULY = 8 & 30 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. JULY = 3 , 2023.

LIBRA (Sept 23 – Oct 22)

Your Star represents social butterfly of the Zodiac, fortunately, your endowment will come to the fore to the betterment of your cause. Certainly, you will shine brilliantly to the betterment of your cause. However it is important you pay good attention to your IMAGE because good opportunities to either enhance or negatively affect your image will come. Ignore the not competent competitors coming on board you will outshine them all ; you will become more popular this month. YOUR LUCKY DATES. JULY = 15, 20 & 25* , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. JULY = 6 , 2023

SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

The future, importance of your CARRER/IMAGE and your SOCIAL LIFE will present you much needed opportunities to give priority. But the right option for you is PROTECTION OF YOUR IMAGE and well been of your CAREER. Your popularity will continue to grow. Never neglect your tried and trusted friends. YOUR LUCKY DATES. JULY = 4, 8 & 13 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. JULY = 22 & 25 , 2023

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 – Dec21)

It is very important for you to think and take necessary action concerning very important legal proceedings ; although you are favoured to win, it is important you do not leave things to chances. Younger members of this Star will encounter hard to ignore (and) willing romantic members of your opposite sex

YOUR LUCKY DATES. JULY = 2/3, 7, 16, 21, 26 & 31 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF.JULY = 5 , 2023

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

It is very important you pay good attention to both your emotional and business partners. In order to WIN you will need to take the needed initiative in the legal relationship. Forceful actions from you from 11th July will yield good results

YOUR LUCKY DATES. JULY = 3, 7, 16, 26 & 30 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. JULY = 21* , 2023

AQUARIUS (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

The very best for you to avoid devastating defeat is for you to do away with against unnecessary aggressive approach and/or confrontational approach. If you are as cooperative as necessary, your love life will be enhanced. This is the wrong time to forcefully assume Commanding Official role.

YOUR LUCKY DATES. JULY = 8, 12, 17, 22 & 31 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. JULY = 1 & 27 , 2023.

PISCES (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Necessary cooperation will come your way. Yet, it is important you do not overdo things. As Mars enter Virgo around July 11th you will need to be as careful, moderate and as sensitive as you can possibly be in order to avoid avoidable trouble via legal-related issue. It is important you respect and reason with your spouse. YOUR LUCKY DATES. JULY = 4 8*** & 20, 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. JULY = 2 , 2023