Your commitment to public service will make lasting impact, Otuaro tells Okowa

Immediate past deputy governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro has described the committment of immediate past governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa to public service as one that will leave a lasting impact.

Otuaro said this to mark the birthday celebration of Okowa who turned 64.

The message read: “Happy birthday to you, H.E. Sen.Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, CFR. As the immediate past governor of Delta State, your leadership, dedication, and commitment to public service have made a lasting impact. Your visionary approach and tireless efforts have brought growth and development to our state. I am wishing you joy, happiness, and continued success in the year ahead. Have a memorable birthday!”