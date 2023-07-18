Your bitterness against Uzodimma ‘ll consume you, Imo govt hits Ugochinyere

… says you cannot join APC through the back door

By Idowu Bankole

Imo State Government has hit back at a member of the House of Representatives representing Udeato Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere saying his attack on Governor Hope Uzodimma will consume him.

Ugochinyere yesterday warned the Tinubu-led government to be wary of Governor Uzodimma, noting that the romance of the former APC Chairman Adamu Abdullahi with Governor Hope Uzodimma led to the APC Chairman’s ouster. Ugoyinchineyere’s position has since been rubbished by the government of Imo state.

A statement released to newsmen signed by Dr Paul Ihunanya warned Mr Ugochinyere to face the business of legislation, propose bills that would help his constituency and leave the Imo governor alone to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Imo.

Paul noted that oppositions, including the PDP and joining Uzodimma’s APC in droves as a result of the impact the governor is making in the state, warning that the likes of Ugochinyere can’t join the APC through treacherous means by blindly criticising the lofty achievements of the Imo government led my Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The statement reads.

“The opposition PDP in Imo State is engulfed in an inferno that has left the members fleeing for safety to the doorstep of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which they have identified and described as democratically-driven and people-oriented, as a result of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s liberal leadership demeanour.

Having identified the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the greatest and most populous party, Mr Ugochinyere is strategically routing his way into the party, treacherously, as always. This, he hopes to achieve by assassinating the person and character of His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, whose position and contributions to the growth and stability of the party stands out.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Ugochinyere still thinks himself a ‘clout-chaser” instead of a “caretaker” representative of a Federal Constituency and should face the business of legislation. At the hallowed chambers, Members raise motion of urgent importance as it pertains to their constituents but Mr. Ugochinyere has failed to speak up on the kidnapping of one of his constituents along Kaduna – Katsina road, who was heading to Sokoto State for her NYSC mobilization.”

“At the various meetings held between the All Progressives Congress (APC) Technical Committee, headed by Governor Hope Uzodimma, and members-elect of the 10th National Assembly prior to her inauguration, Mr. Ugochinyere was absent in all meetings which were non-partisan and as such, lacked the understanding of the national cohesion built at such meetings.

“While the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership door remains open for everyone, including Mr. Ugochinyere, there is no admission of members through the backdoor, especially as he continues to dissipate unwarranted bitterness on Governor Hope Uzodimma, to the point of appointing himself an unsolicited and unrecognised Adviser to the APC leadership on the inter affairs of APC.

“Pending when appropriate steps are taken and finalized for admission into the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ugochinyere is advised to channel his dwindling energy into sustaining his party’s diminishing existence in Imo State and face the business of legislation.