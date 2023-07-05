Your attention’s urgently needed on prison officers’ plight, CSO tells Tinubu

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

A nonprofit organization, One Love Foundation, OLF, Wednesday, called on President Bola Tinubu, to give attention to officers and men of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, over their plight while serving to reform the lives of other Nigerians in their custody.

The call was made by the Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, while speaking on better welfare and incentives officers and men deserve, which will also serve as motivation to them while rendering their service to humanity and fatherland.

Eholor who is a social crusader and human rights activist expressed deep concern about the condition of officers and men of the Service said government including the private sector should do more to add value to their lives for effective service delivery based on the fact that they are moulding, repackaging shattered lives and hopes, and transforming lives of Nigerians who have been convicted and made to serve jail terms based on the gravity and enormity of their offences according to law.

He said: “Prison officers have the responsibility for the security, supervision, training and rehabilitation of people committed to prison by the courts.

“This includes motivating prisoners to do what is best for themselves and others around them within a safe and healthy environment.

“In addition, to their duties, prison officers must be able to establish and maintain positive working relationships with prisoners, balancing authority with a large amount of understanding and compassion in order to effect rehabilitation.

“The nature of the job demands the ability to make fast decisions and deal effectively with unexpected situations.

Prison Officer role in the society include: Assisting in prisoner reviews; Being aware of prisoners’ rights and dignity and their personal responsibility; Providing appropriate care and support for vulnerable prisoners and those at risk of self-harm.

“Performing security checks and search procedures; Taking an active part in rehabilitation programmes, including workshops; Supervising visits and carrying out patrol duties; Escorting prisoners;

Supervising prisoners, keeping an account of those in your charge and maintaining proper order; Advising and counselling prisoners and making sure they have access to professional help if needed.

“Employing authorised physical control and restraint procedures where appropriate; Assessing and advising prisoners; Liaising with other specialist staff, including health and social work professionals; Writing prisoner reports, and taking care of prisoners’ property.

“The Government cannot see that people are dying everyday, Warders are correctional service men, they deserve more than what they are getting from the government, they have hypertension, diabetes, stressed and worried about how their future would be after trying to rehabilitate their fellow citizens to become good.

“I wonder why the government has abandoned them, I am asking President Bola Tinubu to please come to their aid and do the needful, give them better illumination, better gratuity when they retire because their pension is illusive no one thinks it is ever going to happen in their lifetime.”