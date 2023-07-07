‘You demonstrate statesmanship, Tinubu commends Senegal’s Macky Sall for not seeking third term

By Biodun Busari

President Bola Tinubu has commended his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, for demonstrating statesmanship as he chose not to seek a third term in office.

Sall who became Senegal’s president in 2012 after defeating the country’s former leader, Abdoulaye Wade, announced that he will not run for another term in next year’s election.

The 61-year-old’s second term commenced in 2019 and will expire in 2024 as a presidential tenure lasts five years in Senegal.

Speaking on Sall’s decision, Tinubu said his action was borne out of ingenuity and selflessness for a better and economically viable country.

Nigerian president said this in a statement issued by Dele Alake, his spokesperson, on Friday, adding that the decision will sustain democracy on the continent.

“The decision of President Macky Sall that he will abide by the constitutional term of office and not offer himself for a third term in Senegal is heart-warming,” Tinubu said.

“It has brought great joy and relief. As a democrat, I must commend my brother for his statesmanship.

“With this singular decision, President Sall chose the stability, security, and economic well-being of his people over and above narrow personal interest.

“The impact of this important decision will be felt beyond the shores and borders of Senegal and across our West African sub-region.

“President Sall has demonstrated that leadership is about serving the people honourably and quitting the stage when the constitutionally-stipulated time is up.

“By his example, democracy and respect for people power will take stronger roots in Africa and will continue to flourish.”