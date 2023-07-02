Yoruba/Igbo Tension in Lagos: Uzodimma, Sanwo-Olu intervene, set up peace panel

*Demand suspension of Alaba Market demolition, compensation for wrongful pull down

Determined to end the frosty relationship between Igbo and Yoruba in Lagos, Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) have set up a committee to broker peace.

In a communique issued at the end of a meeting between Lagos State government and South-East governments, it was agreed that a peace and reconciliation committee will be empanelled to ” settle and douse the increasing tension between the two vibrant groups. While Sanwo-Olu endorsed for Lagos State government, Uzodimma signed for the South-East.

The communique further requested the suspension of further demolition at Alaba International Market with a review committee” to ensure that no building that is not in the contravention is demolished.

It was further agreed that compensation will be paid for any wrong demolition in Alaba International Market, while taxes, rates and demand notices levied on Igbo real estate developers will be reviewed to ensure they are not outrageously prohibitive, punitive and seemingly targeted at them.

To ensure that such a rift does not recur, the communique recommended the establishment of ” proper channels of communication and more robust engagement with organized Igbo leadership in Lagos as was the case during the tenures of Gov Tinubu, Fashola and Ambode, which engendered massive Igbo support for them”.

The communique acknowledged that Igbo have nothing against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu and would continue to support them.

Uzodimma had, earlier on Thursday, addressed representatives of Igbo in Lagos where he assured them that he would meet with Sanwo-Olu for a quick resolution of the tensions among them and their Yoruba brothers in Lagos.