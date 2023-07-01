Yoruba council urges Tinubu to establish national youth dev commission

President Tinubu

By Adeola Badru

The President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, YCW, Aare Oladotun Hassan, has urged President Bola Tinubu to establish a national youth development commission, lamenting that the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has not delivered on its core mandate since its inception.

He made the call after being conferred with the Sir Ahmadu Bello leadership award by the Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN) in Abuja.

According to him, the ministry has lost its usefulness in providing its core mandate, hence the need for the President to find a way around it. He said the creation would cater for the peculiar needs of youths in the country, adding that it would also provide more opportunities for youths.

“The creation of such organisation will be particularly beneficial to the teeming Nigerian youths,’’ he noted.

Hassan, however, appreciated NYAN for the honour and pledged adequate support for the development of the youth community.

While conferring the investiture on him, the National Speaker of the Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN), Mohammed Abdulrazaq, said the recognition was the little effort of appreciating the recipient’s passion and commitment to the progress of Nigeria and his philanthropic gesture in promoting educational development, youth empowerment, and critical infrastructure.

Abdulrazaq said, the nomination of Hassan as the Jakadan Zaman Lafiyan Najeriya’ which the NYAN explained was a cynosure of judicial transformation and an induction into the body’s “hall of fame,”was premised upon his relentless effort towards upholding accountability, probity, prudent and transparent management of both men and resources to the benefits of humanity.