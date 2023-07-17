Yobe to spend N5bn on roads construction in two waterlocked communities

The Yobe state government is to expend the sum of over N5 billion on construction of roads leading to two waterlocked communities in the state that have been without motorable roads for over 50 years.

Karasuwa-Galu community had since 1973 sought for extension of the Gashua-Nguru federal road project to the village without success and had remained without a motorable road.

Similarly, an ancient village, Masaba community, had sought for construction of a road to link their community with other communities from previous administrations but remained without motorable road.

However, performing the groundbreaking for construction of the two projects totalling about 30 kilometers, Governor Mai Mala Buni, assured the communities that his administration would construct the roads to open up the communities for socio-economic development.

Buni directed the contractors to execute the projects in accordance with the contractual specifications for government to have value for its money.

He also charged the state Ministry of Works on efficient and effective supervision to ensure quality delivery of the projects.