Yiaga Africa, others task elected young legislators on people-oriented bills

…want them to make an impressive impact with effective representation

…as YPF promises not to fail Nigerians

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

The 2023 general elections must have come and gone, Yiaga Africa and other stakeholders, Tuesday, tasked elected young legislators on people-oriented bills.

Yiaga Africa and the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, NIALS, The Kukah Centre, and TAF Africa including the European Union, EU, charged the young legislators at the Convergence 5.0 tagged ‘Leadership Power and Politics’Politics’, which was funded by the European Union.

The Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, in a remark, made it known that there is a slight increase in the number of young legislators ranging between 35-26 years who won elections at the National and State Assembly levels.

According to Itodo, it is an appreciable increase compared to the 2019 general elections, in which the North West region had the highest percentage of young legislators, but there was a low representation of young legislators in South East and South-South regions respectively.

He also made it known that for the first time, two young candidates between ages 25 and 29 won seats in the House of Representatives

since the passage and assenting of the Not Too Young To Run Act in 2018.

Meanwhile, four young female legislators under 35 years won

legislative seats in three State Assemblies, which are

Delta, Lagos and Kwara, but Kwara currently has the highest record

of young female legislators and the youngest elected

female, 26 years is from Kwara State.

However, he called for more capacity building of young legislators for effective performance, and carried along in the legislative process as first-timers.

He said: “My colleague has spoken on where youth stands. Yiaga Africa publishes what we call ‘Youth Candidacy Report ‘, and we have taken time over the last 10 years to document and analyze the trends on youth participation across Nigeria and some parts of Africa when it comes to representation.

“So flowing from the 2023 general elections it is my pleasure what the outlook looks like on youth representation in the Parliament and in this case both the federal and state assemblies we say this with the deep sense of humility that this is the most authoritative Report you can find on youth representation in Parliament.”

The European Union, EU, Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Amb Samuela Isopi, represented by the Deputy Head of the EU to Nigeria, Alexandre Borges-Gomes, while expressing excitement over the emergence of young legislators in State and Federal assemblies, said Yiaga Africa had done well in its effort to ensure young Nigerians are in the Nigerian legislature and the EU is glad to partner with Yiaga Africa.

However, Isopi charged the young legislators to rise to the occasion by making a huge difference from their peers by deepening democracy.

“The passage of the ‘Not-too-Young- To-Run’ Act as mentioned is a good development because it is as good as its implementation in Nigeria in Europe and any country of the world, so you need political will of course, and who can bring stronger political will to this having younger legislators is something that we kept in mind.

“Your primary objective is to deepen democracy and this is incredibly important. So this takes us to the origin. So don’t forget why you are there, and certainly a certain amount of luck comes to play in these day when so much debates you should allow people to despair playing the game of democracy no matter imperfect it is because they did their own worse try this in many other places and don’t expect any perfect democracy in many places is better than to have imperfect democracy than to have no democracy at all.

“I hope this is fruitful and so far so good bust I wish you the best”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Young Parliamentarian Forum, Member House of Representatives, Hon Kabir Tukura, in an opening remark, assured Nigerians that as young legislators they would not fail Nigerians on their legislative assignment as they get down to business.

Tukura also said the Convergence 5.0 will add value to young legislators in terms of sound legislative skills, fostering network, learning from one another, and called on other young legislators to learn from all they will be taught during the convergence.

Meanwhile, the Director General, of Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, NIALS, Prof Muhammad Ladan, in a goodwill message, said the young legislators have roles to play to transform the lives of Nigerians, which constitutional duty bearers, promotion of good governance, policy agenda setters, law and policy reformer, monitors and evaluators of power of other organs of government, and initiate bills that become laws to reduce wastage of resource

In a goodwill message, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and CEO, TAF Africa, Amb Jake Epelle, said, “Many of you going to the National Assembly of you don’t make inclusive laws and you become exclusive. The cost of inclusion is far less than the cost of exclusion.

“Every leader should answer this question, where am I coming from? Many leaders when they emerge they disconnect from the root, don’t be that kind of leader, stay in touch with the people that brought you where you are. Once you disconnect from your people then you have yourself to lead and nobody else.

“Secondly, who am I seated in this room today? It is important you know who you are. Who you are speaks to your identity. From today create a brand for yourself in your character and don’t accept who you are not.

“Thirdly, is why am I here? Speak to what you are pursuing with purpose, hence be a purposeful leader. Stop complaining about this country because you and I can change that and it begins here.

“Fourthly, what do I have? What you have speaks about your potential. Today you carry the capacity and power to change this nation and the world.

“Lastly, where am I going? Have a destination with focus and don’t surrender yourself to people who make you feel bloated because when you leave office you would not see them, and that had led to the death of many politicians because nobody was impacted.”

The Director of Programme, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, said that the Convergence 5.0 serves as the largest gathering of young legislators in Nigeria, which affords them to learn from experienced and resource. persons in legislative activities in order for them to professionally discharge their legislative functions adequately by meeting the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians as new and energetic leaders, and added that it will also help them navigate well the National and State Assemblies.