Yetty Williams tasks family life practitioners on teaching responsible use of tech

Yetty Williams has said cyberbullying on social media platforms has become a serious issue, urging family life practitioners to educate parents and children on responsible technology use and digital citizenship.

Williams said: “Practitioners also need to be adept at identifying signs of cyberbullying and counseling families on prevention and intervention because one in three children experiencing it.”

Yetty Williams, the Founder of Lagos Mums and an expert in family dynamics and parenting in the digital age, gave the charge at a public lecture by the Institute of Family Engineering and Development, Africa’s foremost family life institute, on “The Tech Disruption and Future of the Family Life Practice”.

“It’s critical that we as Family Life Practitioners understand the challenges that technology poses to today’s families,” said Williams.

“By understanding issues like cyberbullying, online privacy concerns and technology overuse, we can implement smarter strategies to help families establish healthy technology habits and build stronger connections.”

He went on to discuss how family life practitioners can utilise technology to work smarter, faster and more easily and to expand their reach.

Williams listed video conferencing for remote counseling and coaching, online learning platforms to provide e-courses, podcasts and webinars to share knowledge, and mobile apps for scheduling and payments.

However, he cautioned that technology should complement and not replace in-person interactions which are crucial for relationship building.

“We were honoured to have Yetty Williams share her insights on this important topic,” said Dinma Nwobi, the institute’s Director of studies.

Nwobi noted that the Institute of Family Engineering and Development is committed to equipping Family Life Practitioners to address issues that families face in today’s world, as discussing the role of technology and how it’s shaping family dynamics is crucial to providing the best support possible.

The Institute regularly hosts public lectures, workshops and other events as part of its mission to advance the field of family life practice.

It also offers training programmes for professionals looking to become certified as a Family Life Practitioner, providing education and counselling to help strengthen family relationships.