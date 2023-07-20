Yemi Alade, Phyno, others to perform at 2023 AFRIMMA Awards

Yemi Alade

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian music superstars, Yemi Alade, Phyno, Zlatan, Kcee, and Ruger are set to perform at the 2023 edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz is also set to grace the stage of the 10th edition of AFRIMMA, alongside the Nigerian superstars.

The award ceremony is set to take place at the monumental Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas on September 17, 2023.

The venue will serve as the backdrop for the night’s festivities, creating an atmosphere of elegance and glamour.

The award ceremony is also set to feature other stellar events such as the highly topical and engaging AFRIMMA Music Panel, renowned for its thought-provoking discussions and insights into the African music industry.

AFRIMMA has also announced a fashion show, set to take place on September 16 at the Five AM Theatre, showcasing the latest African fashion trends and style.