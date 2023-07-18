WWC 2023 : Super Falcons ready for Canada – Waldrum

Waldrum

By Enitan Abdultawab

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum has affirmed his players are ready ahead of the opening fixture of 2023 Women World Cup against Canada coming up on Thursday.

The American, in an interview with NFFtv, reflected on the situation of the team ahead of the fixtures in the group stage.

“Good, good session, a good day, we did load them a little bit,” he said.

“The players were into it, it was intense, and then we got a chance to work on some of the tactics, so very pleased with training today.

“Obviously, the weather is going to be a little bit of a factor, it’s colder there than it is here, it’s winter in Australia, so we’re just going to have to adapt to it.

“It’s a 12:30 kick-off midday game, so that should help a little bit with the weather. I think the thing is, you get to this point, you just have to play in the elements, whatever they are, you’re at the World Cup.

“But I think the players are prepared, I think they understand the game plan, now we just have to make sure we execute it.”

The Super Falcons will be slugging it out against the Olympic champions at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Co-host Australia and Republic of Ireland are the other two teams the Nigerian team will play against in the group stage.