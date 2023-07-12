World Population Day: Obaseki urges increased action to address challenges

By Gabriel Enogholase

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called for increased efforts among global stakeholders to fully harness the potential and address the challenges of the world’s growing population, ensuring inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Obaseki, who made the call in Benin City, yesterday, in commemoration of the 2023 World Population Day, with the theme, “Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities,” reiterated the need for a healthy and productive global population, reassuring that his government would sustain policies and programmes to reduce inequality and engender inclusive growth.

He said: “The 2023 World Population Day presents yet another opportunity to review and strengthen efforts to address the challenges and embrace the opportunities that come with the ever-increasing global population.

“The exponential growth of the world’s population poses significant challenges to sustainable development, placing strains on resources, infrastructure, and social systems.

“We must recognise the need for careful planning and innovative strategies to ensure that our society can provide for the needs and aspirations of every individual, both now and in the future.

“At the same time, we cannot overlook the immense opportunities that arise from a growing population.”