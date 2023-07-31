Women’s World Cup: Super Falcons qualify for last 16 after goalless draw against Ireland

By Adegboyega Adeleye



The Super Falcons of Nigeria have sealed a place in the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after pulling off a goalless draw against debutants, Republic of Ireland.

A defensive-minded Falcons side resisted a plethora of offensive opportunities by the Republic of Ireland as goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie remained calm as ever to fend off-targets, particularly a strike by Katie McCabe in the 5th minute.

The best attempt of the game for Nigeria was from striker Asisat Oshoala in the 14th minute whose shot went wide.

Oshoala connected to a lovely pass from Uchenna Kanu with a fantastic first touch but her shot was misplaced as it flew past the left post.

Nigeria will now face the winners of Group D in Brisbane, which could be England if they draw with or beat China on Tuesday.

The Falcons avoided defeat in all three group-stage matches for the first time ever.

They became the first African team to qualify for the round of 16 at the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.