Women’s World Cup: Nigeria vs Canada — preview, kick-off time, team news

By Efosa Taiwo
The Falcons are making their ninth appearance at the World Cup and will be aiming to get into the second round.
The West Africans are placed in a tough Group B which is also comprised of Australia and the Republic of Ireland.
Canada, one of the top favorites in the competition are all shades of threat for the Waldrum led side, and it will take an extraordinary performance for the Falcons to edge them out.
The two teams both met in April 2022 and it ended in a 2-2 draw
Nigeria team news
A match of this calibre requires the best legs from both team to be put forward. Coach Randy Waldrum knows that, as such, will be all out to field his best XI, especially given he is with no injury concerns.
Nigeria’s possible XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Demehin, Ebi, Imuran, Okoronkwo, Payne, Ayinde, Echegini, Ajibade, Oshoala
Canada team news
Like his Nigerian counterpart, Coach Bev Priestman will be merciless in unleaahing his full arsenal against the nine-time African champions.
Canada’s possible XI: Sheridan; Lawrence, Buchanan, Gilles, Chapman; Grosso, Schmidt, Fleming; Leon, Huitema, Sinclair
When: Friday, July 21
Where: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
Kickoff: 3:30 am (Nigeria Time)
