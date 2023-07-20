Women’s World Cup: Nigeria vs Canada — preview, kick-off time, team news

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will open their campaign at the Women’s World Cup with a clash against Olympic Champions Canada on Friday at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The Falcons are making their ninth appearance at the World Cup and will be aiming to get into the second round.

The West Africans are placed in a tough Group B which is also comprised of Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

Canada, one of the top favorites in the competition are all shades of threat for the Waldrum led side, and it will take an extraordinary performance for the Falcons to edge them out.

The two teams both met in April 2022 and it ended in a 2-2 draw

Nigeria team news

A match of this calibre requires the best legs from both team to be put forward. Coach Randy Waldrum knows that, as such, will be all out to field his best XI, especially given he is with no injury concerns.

Nigeria’s possible XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Demehin, Ebi, Imuran, Okoronkwo, Payne, Ayinde, Echegini, Ajibade, Oshoala

Canada team news

Like his Nigerian counterpart, Coach Bev Priestman will be merciless in unleaahing his full arsenal against the nine-time African champions.

Canada’s possible XI: Sheridan; Lawrence, Buchanan, Gilles, Chapman; Grosso, Schmidt, Fleming; Leon, Huitema, Sinclair

When: Friday, July 21

Where: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Kickoff: 3:30 am (Nigeria Time)