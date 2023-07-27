Women’s World Cup: Nigeria vs Australia — line-up; Ajibade in, Oshoala out

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will continue their quest for a quarter-final ticket at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a second-group match against co-hosts Australia in Brisbane.

Nigeria forced Olympics champions Canada to a 1-1 draw while Australia managed a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

The 9-time African Champions were the only African side to earn a point in the first round as the trio of Zambia, South Africa, and Morocco all suffered defeats.

The Super Falcons held their own on Friday against Olympic champions, Canada as goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie became the hero of the game by saving a decisive penalty and the rebound from Christine Sinclair.

Coach Randy Waldrum made three changes to the side that started the 1-1 draw against Canada as Uchenna Kanu, Halimat Ayinde, and Rasheedat Ajibade (both returning from suspension) replace Francessa Ordega, Deborah Abiodun(suspended), and Asisat Oshoala.

Barcelona’s superstar striker, Asisat Oshoala, who recently won the first treble in the club’s history, will start on the bench against Australia.

The five times African Women’s Player of the Year winner and first African woman to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or picked up a knock in the Super Falcons’ first game against Canada and will start from the bench.

Nigeria XI: NNadozie, Alozie, Plumptre, Ohale, Demehin, Payne, Ayinde, Uchiebe, Ajibade, Kanu, Onumonu.

Australia coach Tony Gustavssonn had no update on star striker Sam Kerr’s calf injury. He said she would be re-assessed after the Nigeria game and hope she is available before their final Group B match, against Canada on July 31 in Melbourne.

They also now have fresh injury concerns, with Kerr’s replacement Mary Fowler out for the clash against Nigeria.

Australia XI: Arnold, Vine, Catley (c), Foord, Van Egmond, Kennedy, Hunt, Raso, Gorry, Carpenter, Cooney-Cross.

Nigeria are making their seventh appearance at the World Cup and will be aiming to reach the second round.

The West Africans are placed in a tough Group B which is also comprised of Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland.