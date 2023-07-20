Women World Cup: CAF president urges Super Falcons, others to emulate Morocco

By Ayobami Okerinde

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has conveyed a goodwill message to African countries participating in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Motsepe urged the four representatives to follow the impressive run of Morocco at the 2022 Men’s World Cup in Qatar.

“Morocco made history and made us very proud [in Qatar], and we are confident that the nations that are representing us in Australia and New Zealand in the FIFA Women’s World Cup will make us proud. We wish them all the best; we are behind them, and we are very proud of them.”

He also noted that women’s football is growing on the continent and that more investment will be made.

“A lot of good work has been done, and the quality is improving. You can see that some of the best players in Europe are from Africa. We are very optimistic, and it also emphasizes the investment we must continue to make in women’s football. To encourage more academies for women’s football players.”

Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, and Zambia are the four countries that will represent the African continent.