Women still marginalised in FG, state appointments so far — Ohuabunwa

The Association of Corporate Governance Professionals of Nigeria (ACGPN) says women are still being marginalised in the new administration’s appointments by both Federal and State Governments.

Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, the PDP Presidential Aspirant in the 2023 presidential elections, made this known at the Women in Governance (Conference 2023) organised by the association in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is themed: “Inspiring Visionary Governance: The Role of Women”.

In his welcome address, Ohuabunwa who is also the Chairman of the association, lamented that Nigerian women were still not at par in terms of political appointments so far given out by both the Federal and state governments in the country.

The former presidential aspirant noted that the world was perpetually changing and favouring greater women representation and Nigeria could not afford to be different.

“As a continent, Africa is rising and striving to give women a better deal than ever before, a clear indication that Africa is interested in good governance. Nigerian women want change and progress.

“For a long time in our nation’s history, Nigerian women have been marginalised and kept behind the scene. They have been discriminated against and prevented from taking centre stage.

“The first administration to ever give Nigerian women a good chance was that of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Forner President Jonathan came and surpassed what Obasanjo did by giving women about 35 per cent representation in elective positions.

“I want to believe that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will give the good representation that women are yearning for, which means 50 per cent representation at all levels of their national life,” he said.

Ohuabunwa believed that the President was taking his time to appoint credible, intelligent and hard working Nigerian women, who would give responsible leadership and deliver the goods.

He added that there were countless qualified Nigerian women that could be appointed to form a responsible and responsive government that would listen to their demands and grant their expectations.

According to him, the country was in need such women, most especially, in all issues that concern them.

Ohuabunwa said the association was set to enthrone a National adoption of Good Governance Principles to promote women involvement in leadership and governance at all levels of national endeavour.

According to him, there is a growing body of knowledge that suggests that women can provide exceptional visionary leadership that translates into excellent corporate and organisational governance.

In her paper presentation, the Managing Director of Avery Nigeria Limited, Mrs Ebisan Onyema, said removing the marginalisation would involve overcoming the barriers and discriminatory norms that limit their potentials.

“When women are appointed in the business and government world, they bring diverse perspectives, skills, and experiences that foster innovation and drive economic growth.

“It creates a more equitable and just society by addressing gender disparities and promoting gender equality which ultimately results in greater access to the innovation ecosystem and Investors for women,” she said.

Delivering her speech, the Conference Chairperson, Mrs Gloria Akobundun, said women must take their rightful place as change agents in governance.

Akobundun said women’s participation in politics has helped to advance gender equality and affected both the range of policy issues that get considered and the types of solutions that were proposed.

She said women must do their part to break the glass ceilings and open the doors of opportunity, adding that she was honoured and proud to add her voice and full support to this vital cause.

Speaking, Mrs Elemanya Ebilah, the Managing Director/CEO at Euglobin International Travel & Tours, said the challenge before Tinubu was for him to increase the tempo of greater involvement of women in strategic cabinet level positions.

Ebilah said appointing more quality and corrupt-free women into the federal and state appointments would ensure gender parity and proper gender mainstreaming into the governance of Nigeria at the highest levels.