Women leaders gather in Tanzania for AWLO int’l confab

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Leading African women will gather in Arusha, Tanzania, this July for the African Women in Leadership Organisation, AWLO, conference themed ‘Promoting Gender Equity for Socio-Economic Development in Africa’.

Speaking on the rationale behind the conference holding from 5th-8th of July, 2023, Dr Elisha Attai, Founder, AWLO, said the gathering was inspired by a need to spur progress in the continent.

Attai said: “Africa is a continent blessed with diverse resources and opportunities but growth and development have been stunted due to prevailing gender inequality.

“African women are held back from fulfilling their potentials by many constraints, whether as leaders in public life, in the boardroom, or in growing their businesses. This, in turn, holds back the potential of the continent’s economy.”

Among issues to be addressed at the conference are women in politics and lawmaking; the role of leadership in building equitable institutions; HeforShe-led conversations; women in business networking; and socio-economic development for gender equality.

Attai added that a panel tagged “Women in Leadership Show and Tell: Where are the Leading Women?”, will showcase women in leadership— role models and changemakers, who will be sharing valuable experience, expertise, and inspiration to bolster representation and confidence in women’s leadership.

This, he added, will be followed by an intergenerational dialogues.

The event, which will also feature a red carpet and an award ceremony, is billed to be attended by Nomusa Dube-Ncube,

first female Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa; Chief (Dr) Jewel Howard-Taylor, Vice President of Liberia/Board Chair of AWLO; and Dr. Eunice Erdoo Ortom, Founder, Eunice Spring of Life Foundation & Former First Lady, Benue State.

Also on the list is Professor Uduakobong Archibong, Professor of Diversity & Pro Vice Chancellor, Center for Diversity & Inclusion, University of Bradford, UK; Professor Engobo Emeseh, Head, School of Law, University of Bradford, UK; and Dr. Jayne Onwomere, Group Managing Director, PWAN Group, Nigeria.

Others include Chief Dele Momodu, Publisher, Ovation International; Mr. Moses Siasia, Chairman/CEO, Mosilo Group; Senator Prof. Margaret J. Kamar, Deputy Speaker, Kenyan Senate; Kadijatu Grace Ahene, Founder, Psychology of Winning; Engineer Lightness Salema, Business Executive and Social Development Specialist; Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations serving as Head of UN Office in South Sudan; Lady Josephine Nwaeze, Managing Director, News Engineering Nigeria Limited; and Zanele Tsambo, International Trade Specialist, South Africa.