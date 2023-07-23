Women leaders demand greater youth inclusion in Tinubu’s cabinet

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Women Leaders Assembly of Nigeria WLAN, an umbrella body of women groups across the country, have called for greater youth inclusion in the cabinet composition of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the women, such inclusion would help bridge the skills gap among the present generation of Nigerians and political jobbers who have persistently held the Nigerian state by the jugular politically.

In a statement issued Sunday in Abuja, the Convener, Dr Chichi Esther Ukamadu and Secretary, Hajia Maimuna Tahir, recalled that WLAN had recently in a programme organized within the South East geopolitical zone, called for a trans-generational leadership “that will take the country to the promised land of our forefathers after the continuous failure of the present crop of politicians and leaders at our various organs of government.”

The organization said it has become a recurring decimal and antecedents of the present crop of leaders to line their pockets, thinking of selves rather than the public good and the collective aspirations of Nigerians.

The women noted that it was very important to bring to the fore the strategic importance of equipping both the female and youthful population with the required skills of knowledge, governance for employment and entrepreneurship, so that the old politicians can easily hand over the reins of power to the young generation seamlessly for productivity.

Part of the statement reads; “As a women pressure group worldwide, we call on the present administration under President Tinubu as he is about constituting his cabinet to be wary of this group of people, politicians and self-centred, so-called leaders who are daily hobnobbing and ambushing the President at every forum or event.

“That Tinubu should work assiduously with the women and youth population of Nigeria, not forgetting the 35 percent Affirmative Action for Women in governance to which Nigeria is a signatory. We have an example of Kogi State that has domiciled this affirmative action by Governor Yahaya Bello which is indeed unique and worthy of emulation.”

Accordingly, the group noted the President’s renewed Hope Agenda has genuinely motivated, improved and renewed the hopes of Nigerians, including the less privileged and “anything short of using the women and youthful population with renewed energy, will be seen as a betrayal of the trust of Nigerians by the Tinubu administration.”

They also observed that a lot of the politicians seeking office once again are people with a lot of moral burden hanging on their necks, including graft issues with the various anti-graft agencies, bordering on corruption and official maladministration on their previous positions.

The organisation further noted that “as the world undergoes rapid technological, economic and social transformations, such organizations in the country like the Ministry of Youths and Sports, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and few others who are daily basking in the euphoria as change agents should be encouraged to do more”.