Women influence music more than men, says singer, PEP

By Ayo Onikoyi

Most music artists in history have sung about women. This is a fact that is not lost on Nigerian eclectic music artist based in the US, Prezidor Ezemweghian Porbeni, a.k.a PEP. PEP, who must be a great fan of Jamaican-US artist, Shaggy’s single “Strength of a Woman” has no illusion on the influence of women on music, noting that they play a big role in his own music too.

“Of course, women are very powerful when it comes to music. When you go through a breakup with a girl that you really loved, you find yourself making emotional RnB music often or rapping about her in a few verses,” he began.

“Women have the power to change the entire mood you are in, which changes the feel of the record. I have a decent amount of female fans, even more than men. I make music with women in mind. I try to create something they can vibe to too or sing along with! What many artists fail to realize is that women actually support your music and promote it more than men do. Especially, if they have an emotional connection with the song. If a song is a hit or going viral, a woman hears it first and shares it through word of mouth. Women influence music more than men and it is the reason there are many love songs out there.” he added.

PEP, who was born in Nigeria, grew up in the Bronx, New York City. He describes himself as an eclectic musician because he could infuse all sorts of genres in his music. While he does mainly Hiphop, Rap and Melodic Trap, he could blend it with Afrobeats/Reggae jams as well as RnB.