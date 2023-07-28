Women group hail Tinubu over Onyejeocha’s ministerial nomination

Onyejeocha

…says Onyejeocha, best hand from Abia

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A group, Asiwaju Super Women, ASW, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nomination of Hon. Nkeiruka Chidumen Onyejeocha for a Ministerial appointment.

Vanguard reports that the president of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, during plenary, unveiled the list of ministerial nominees.

The women, in a statement, Friday, signed by the Abia State Deputy Coordinator of the group, Hon. Lady Jane Ogbauta, described Onyejeocha as one of the best hands that can be found in Abia state, adding that the nomination is a well-deserved reward following her incredible track record of party loyalty, diligence, dedication, and thoroughbred character.

Extolling her virtues, she said Onyejeocha in Tinubu’s cabinet would add huge impetus to the realization of the Renewed Hope mandate.

“As the State coordinator of Asiwaju Super Women, Hon Onyejeocha threw herself into the campaign without restraint. She mobilized us effectively to the extent that, when men were hiding their heads in the dust for fear of intimidation and ganged up, Hon Onyejeocha chose to be selfless and courageous. She crisscrossed the length and breadth of Abia State, campaigning for her candidate. This a sweet victory for consistency and forthrightness.

“Since her appointment was announced yesterday, we have been unable to contain our joy because this is one person whose pedigree we can vouch for. Hon Onyejeocha does not take ‘no’ for an answer. In a country suffering an acute supply of men and women of character, the appointment of this Amazon should be celebrated because they’re not many like her”, she said.

Vanguard reports that the former deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science, which she obtained from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (2021). She bagged Masters in Transport Management (MTM), from Ladoke Akintola University | Oyo, Nigeria, in April 2009. Similarly, in August 2005, Hon Onyejeocha clinched Masters of Arts International Affairs and Diplomacy.

Upon the conclusion of her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in July 2017 from Abia State University | Abia, Nigeria, She proceeded to the Nigerian Law School in Abuja in August 2019.

In July 1993, Hon Onyejeocha bagged a Bachelor of Science in Religious Studies from the University of Nigeria. She also obtained a National Diploma in Social Work/Communication Development in July 1988 from the University of Nigeria.

Before her nomination, Onyejeocha represented the good people of Isikwato/Ummuneochi federal constituency for four consecutive terms, 2007 – 2023 (16 years). As Member of the Federal House of Representatives, she emerged as Deputy Chief Whip of the 9th Assembly, after serving as Chairman House Committee on Aviation in the 7th and 8th Assembly.

She was also elected Chairman of Women in Parliament Committee of the 6th Assembly.

These positions availed her the opportunity to sponsor Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017 to enable every Nigerian shot access to immediate medical care in the absence of a police report.

She sponsored Anti-torture Act 2017 to prohibit the maltreatment of all accused persons in Nigeria; Sponsored National Senior Citizens Centre Act, 2018 to cater for Nigerian Senior Citizens after retirement, among many others.

As Local Government Chairman, she executed several erosion control projects to solve soil erosion in various communities in Umunneochi Local Government Area and effected the rehabilitation of several feeder roads in the L.G.A.

Also, she was Commissioner, Resources Management and Manpower Development who established numerous skill acquisition centers across the state enabling indigenes of Abia state the opportunity to become learned in various fields.

Among others, she is an officer of the Order of The Niger; an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Shipping (ACIS); an Associate of Institute of Personal Management (AIPM), and Member National Council of Women Society (NCWS).