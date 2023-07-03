Women Group calls for review of Lagos protection against domestic violence law

Participants with WARDC executives at the training.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre in collaboration with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency of Lagos has called on the government to review the Protection Against Domestic Violence Law of Lagos state.

Speaking at a one day dialogue with women’s right organizations advocates, relevant government agencies, legal practitioners, security agencies and the media the Founding Executive Director of WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said that the Protection Law no longer providd protection for the current manifestation s Sexual based violence, SGBV.

“The Protection Against Domestic Violence Law of Lagos state signed into law in 2007 needs to be reviewed in order look at the lacuna and gaps in the law with different persons who were part of its creation, implementation and current use in Lagos State.

“And it is important for Lagos state with over 26 people where these issues occur in ten-folds to amend the law to capture a robust legal framework against all forms of sexual and gender-based violence. Is there protection when abuse has already occurred?

“There is no mode of commencement, no punitive measures, and no specific definition of domestic violence and related offences,” she said

Also speaking at the event, a senior lecturer of tGender at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Iyabo Oguniran, highlighted the history of the protection against domestic violence law of Lagos State from advocacy for the law, the parliamentary passage of the bill, its assent and further implementation, explained that there was needs for a proper review.

“It’s important our laws evolve to protect everyone from new forms of sexual and gender-based violence while supporting survivors. This dialogue on the review strengthens the capacity of Women’s Rights Organizations, Advocates and Civil Society Organizations for gender-based violence interventions. Which is a goal of the WARDC Spotlight Initiative Project. ” She said.

In her opinion Asiki Karibi Whyte from the Department of Jurisprudence and International Law, UNILAG emphasized that any amendments should give tangible psycho-social support to survivors of domestic violence law.

“The Protection Against Domestic Violence Law gives protection against physical harm. Violence is beyond physical harm like psychological and emotional abuse needs to be given punitive measures,” she said.