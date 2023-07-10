Woman dies from injuries sustained in Brazil football brawl

A 23-year-old woman died Monday from injuries sustained in a brawl between fans of two Brazilian football clubs in Sao Paulo over the weekend, her family said.

Gabriela Anelli’s brother Felipe announced her death on Instagram, thanking well-wishers for their prayers since she was hit Saturday by a glass bottle flung during a fight between supporters of her favorite club Palmeiras and visiting rivals Flamengo.

The altercation took place outside the Allianz Parque stadium where the two teams played a match, according to Sao Paulo military police.

It is alleged a group of fans of Rio de Janeiro team Flamengo passed through a zone where Palmeiras supporters were watching the match on television, angering the locals who pursued them.

Officers tried to intervene, but were attacked with glass bottles, one of which hit Anelli, according to police.

The Palmeiras club in a statement denounced what it called an act of “barbarism.”

It expressed its solidarity with the family and demanded a speedy investigation “of this crime.”

Pepper spray used by police to separate the brawling fans wafted into the stadium and caused Saturday’s game, which ended in a 1-1 draw, to be stopped twice.