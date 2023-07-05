Withdraw Scholarship to controversial UTME girl, celebrate Deeper life High School’s top Scorers – NGO

The Coalition for God Governance and Economic Justice in Africa has called on Nigerians to celebrate the students of Deeper life High School who achieved the highest scores in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), emphasizing that they deserve scholarships and encouragement.

In a statement, the group’s Country Director, Mr. John Mayaki, expressed disappointment that some Nigerians were swayed by the false claims made by the girl who manipulated her results, resulting in scholarship offers being extended to her.

Mayaki urged those who had offered scholarships to the controversial girl to reconsider their decision, emphasizing the need to promote hard work and integrity instead of merely seeking attention and popularity.

During the 2023 UTME, more than a hundred students from Deeperlife High School achieved scores above 300, including the country’s highest score of 360. However, none of these exceptional students have been granted scholarships, unlike the girl who manipulated her results, who received multiple scholarship offers, including from international sources.

The fact that these accomplished Deeperlife students are going unnoticed while scandals involving the church receive significant attention raises important questions about the values and priorities of our society.

It is disheartening that the high-achieving students from Deeperlife High School, who surpassed the country’s highest score, are not receiving the recognition and scholarship opportunities they deserve. Their exceptional achievements seem to have been overlooked, which is puzzling and concerning.

Meanwhile, the girl who manipulated her results has gained substantial support both locally and internationally, with numerous scholarships being offered to her. This stark contrast in treatment highlights the need to reassess the values and priorities we uphold as a society.

Rather than celebrating genuine academic excellence, it appears that we are more inclined to be captivated by scandals and controversies, prompting us to question the societal constructs that influence our collective focus and acknowledgment. It ultimately raises important issues regarding our values as a society.