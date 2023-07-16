Withdraw petition against Tinubu, Northern group tells Atiku, Obi

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Association for Political Stability in Northeast (APS) has called on Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to withdraw their petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.



The Coordinator of the association, Haruna Garba at the weekend in Bauchi argued that it is in the overriding national interest for Atiku and Obi to pull out their petitions against Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).



He said that the withdrawal of their petitions will bring political stability, growth and development and prosperity for the country.

He commended members of the association for the supportive roles they played that culminated to the Tinubu/Shettima victory at the polls in the Northeast zone.



Coordinator Garba admonished the Tinubu/Shettima presidency to ensure the realization of the gas and oil find in Barambu axit of Bauchi/Gombe, planned refinery in the Bauchi/Jos axis and other infrastructure for the development of the Region.

Garba explained that one of the cardinal objective of his group is to ensure the emergence of youths, women and the physically challenged in political governance.