With Lisabi, movie industry about to witness something magical – Lateef Adedimeji

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nigerian actor and film-maker, Lateef Adedimeji has revealed the details of his new movie entitled ‘Lisabi’, describing it as something magical.

With 3000 cast expected to be in the movie and budget rising to over 200 million naira, the soft-spoken actor said it is about time the movie industry witnessed something magical from him.

Adedimeji, while speaking about his style, background and connection to the movie, and the historical perspective disclosed that he had to go to his hometown to do research about the story of Lisabi, one of the many warriors of Yoruba land.

He said ‘Lisabi’ will show him in another light, bringing out the very best in him and exposing him to fans around the world in a new dimension that many have not seen before.

According to him, “I felt the need for us to know more about our culture and tradition, and also connect to our culture. Although we have so many books about our history, I think it is slowly dying with this time of technology, people do not really read anymore, and I think movies will appeal more to people. Who better to tell our story, than us.”

Tracing the history of movie making in the industry, he said “Talking about the early days of making movies in the country and tracing it as far back as the third quarter of 1988, many movie enthusiasts applauded the release of Nigeria’s first home video, Soso Meji, by the legendary filmmaker, Prince Alade Aromire, whose innovative exploit paved way for the 1992 released sensational two-part thriller, Living In Bondage, by veteran Kenneth Nnebue whose work many still insist is the first Nigerian home video to achieve blockbuster status.

Furthermore, he revealed that his quest to educate people on the importance of culture and history led him to make Lisabi.