With innovative mindset, I try to think outside the box – Tunde Albert Ajala

Mr. Tunde Albert Ajala, Founding Executive Director, Dovewell Oilfield Services Limited, an indigenous EPCI/EPCM company with offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt), West Africa (Ghana) and South-Western Africa (Angola), is a well grounded professional with track record of excellent performance and vast experience spanning 20 years in energy (downstream and upstream sector). Here is a man whose success story is a product of hard work, doggedness and resilience. Ajala is also a strategist and purpose-driven businessman whose entrepreneurial spirit and innovative skills have led to the establishment of other companies such as I-Flow Energy Ltd, Dominion Mining Company, and Dovewell Exploration Limited. In this exclusive interview with on his recognition as one of the 50 Nigerians of Merit and Repute, Ajala speaks on his journey, the values of integrity and some of the challenges facing the country amongst others. Excerpts:

What is your definition of the words ‘integrity and merit’. How do they apply to you in your daily activities?

Integrity is crucial to me as it involves consistently aligning and adhering to shared ethical values, principles, and norms. It is about upholding and prioritizing good morals and ethical standards. Similarly, merit is essential to me as it means being committed to following the highest ethical standards and legal requirements in all aspects of my business conduct. I founded my career on the principles of honesty, integrity, innovation, and a determined pursuit of success. By embodying integrity, I am able to gain the trust of leaders, technical partners, clients, suppliers, colleagues, and my team. I strive to be dependable and hold myself accountable for my actions, serving as a role model for others. This approach directly impacts my success in life, as people recognize and appreciate individuals who live and work with integrity.

It is often argued that some of the challenges facing Nigeria have to do with leadership and corruption. What is your take?

It is evident to me that corruption, along with poor leadership and governance, has greatly hindered Nigeria’s progress. The political scene in Nigeria has been plagued by corruption involving various forms of abuse by government officials such as embezzlement and nepotism, as well as corrupt practices involving both public and private actors, including bribery, extortion, influence peddling, and fraud. One of the challenges in combating corruption in Nigeria is that many of the individuals tasked with fighting it, including policymakers, legislators, police, and the judiciary are themselves not entirely clean. This stark reality confronts past and present Nigerian leaders as they lament about corruption and feign efforts to combat it. Corruption also undermines economic development by creating significant distortions and inefficiencies. In the private sector, corruption increases business costs through illicit payments, the expenses of negotiating with officials, and the risk of breached agreements or exposure. In the public sector, corruption diverts public investment towards capital projects where bribes and kickbacks are more abundant, leading to economic distortions. Ultimately, all of these issues boil down to problems of bad governance and leadership. A major problem in Nigeria is that when corrupt officials are apprehended, they are not severely punished. Often, the authorities merely go through the motions, with a show of apprehension and trial in the media, but no real consequences follow. The necessary severe sanctions that would serve as a deterrent are rarely applied. Furthermore, corruption, like crimes related to sedition and national security, is often planned and carried out in secrecy. Without an effective intelligence apparatus, it becomes difficult, if not impossible, for the government to uncover and thwart corrupt activities. Overall, the fight against corruption in Nigeria requires a multi-faceted approach, addressing issues of governance, leadership, accountability, and enforcement. It demands not only punitive measures but also proactive measures such as strengthening institutions, promoting transparency, and fostering a culture of integrity at all levels of society.

How do we tackle corruption effectively in Nigeria?

I believe that one of the primary challenges in tackling corruption in Nigeria is that many of those entrusted to fight against it, such as policy makers, legislators, police, and the judiciary, are not entirely free from corruption themselves. This unfortunate reality has been staring past and present Nigerian leaders in the face as they express concern about corruption while pretending to fight against it. A logical starting point for any effort to combat corruption in Nigeria would be to focus on sanitizing the oil industry, considering its pervasive impact on other sectors of the national economy. Corruption has become rampant in Nigeria, and it requires several approaches to mitigate its effects on government officials in the public sector. Some of these approaches include: Ensuring honesty, transparency, and accountability in the public sector: Enacting a law that empowers the federal and state tax assessment and collection agencies, as well as the anti-corruption intelligence agency and the police, to demand explanations for significant acquisitions and expenditures of large sums of money. This would apply to both public servants and private entrepreneurs, and funds without justifiable sources should be impounded through legal proceedings. Mandating public declaration of assets: Implementing a law that requires the mandatory public declaration of assets by the immediate family members (spouse and children) of specified senior public officers upon their appointment or assumption of duty, as well as after their disengagement. These declarations should be covered by the Freedom of Information Act and subject to verification and routine monitoring by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the ICPC; and enhancing the competence of corruption tribunals; encouraging the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to develop indigenous fast-track procedures, including rules of evidence, for handling corruption cases in specialized corruption tribunals. This step would ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the legal process. By implementing these measures, we can make significant progress in addressing corruption in Nigeria.

Let us talk about the factors that have brought you this far in your career

One of the factors that have contributed to my success in my career is my resilience. I am a resilient goal getter who never gives up easily. I possess a high level of confidence, which enables me to take on challenges and overcome obstacles. My innovative mindset allows me to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions. I am a proactive problem solver, always seeking ways to improve processes and find better ways of doing things. In addition, my interpersonal skills and effective communication play a vital role in maintaining excellent working relationships with individuals at all levels. I value people and believe in the power of collaboration and teamwork. Innovation is a key aspect of my core values, as I constantly seek new ideas and approaches to drive growth and success. Furthermore, I prioritize customer focus, ensuring that their needs are at the center of all my endeavors. Integrity is of utmost importance to me, and I strive to uphold transparency, truth, and fair dealing in all my interactions. I believe in being upright, honest, sincere, and candid in my dealings. I make a conscious effort to avoid deception and always promote ethical behavior. Overall, my resilience, confidence, innovation, proactive problem-solving skills, excellent interpersonal relationships, and adherence to core values such as people, innovation, and customer focus, as well as integrity, have been instrumental in shaping my career journey.

Challenges faced in your sector and way forward…

To be candid, being an entrepreneur isn’t a tea-party because you have to be on your toes and be kept abreast of all activities of various departments within the organization. One of the major challenges I face in the oil and gas industry is the drop in crude oil prices. This not only affects the industry but also has a significant impact on the nation as a whole. As a result, financial institutions are reluctant to fund oil and gas projects, and the high interest rates charged by lending banks deter aspiring entrepreneurs.

Market developments pose another challenge. Disruptions such as digital or technological advancements are affecting businesses across all industries in Nigeria. Additionally, there is market risk due to global uncertainty surrounding economic growth. When the direction of the entire economy is uncertain, it becomes more difficult and risky to plan and develop business strategies. Hostile host communities also present a challenge. It is essential to navigate relationships with communities where our operations are located, as their cooperation is crucial for successful business operations. Government regulations play a significant role in how business is conducted in Nigeria. Harsh and inflexible regulations can have a negative impact on businesses. Sudden changes in regulations without proper planning can disrupt business operations. For example, foreign exchange regulations have affected the access to funds for purchasing raw materials, leading some businesses to relocate to more favorable environments. Corruption remains a serious obstacle despite Nigeria being an attractive investment destination. Bribery and corruption are widespread, making it difficult to obtain licenses, permits, and government services without engaging in bribery. This creates an unfair and challenging business environment. Multiple taxes are another burden. Many taxes imposed on entrepreneurs are unlawful and increase the cost of doing business. The poor state of the country’s infrastructure, such as roads and power supply, is a significant hindrance. Power problems force entrepreneurs to rely on expensive alternative power sources, driving up production costs and making their products less competitive in terms of pricing. Security issues pose a constant threat. The lack of guarantee for the security of lives and properties makes it challenging to run a successful venture. Kidnapping and harassment have become prevalent, limiting business activities and deterring foreign investors from providing resources for entrepreneurship in Nigeria, despite the country’s abundance of natural resources.

Overall, these challenges have a significant impact on my business operations and require careful navigation and adaptation to ensure sustainable growth and success.

Advice to young Nigerians on the need to imbibe the values of integrity…

For anyone to excel, the core value of integrity cannot be overemphasized. I understand the importance of taking responsibility for my actions. If I make a mistake, I believe in owning up to it immediately and taking necessary steps to rectify the situation. Integrity is a crucial attribute for effective leadership as it fosters trust and confidence among those who follow. When people perceive that I am committed to integrity, they are more likely to trust and respect me. Having integrity also boosts my self-esteem because it means I am honest about my morals and values. In conclusion, as a word of advice, I strongly encourage young Nigerians to uphold their morals, always be honest, and consistently make ethical decisions. These qualities will greatly contribute to your ability to achieve exceptional success in your chosen field.