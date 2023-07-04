Wimbledon: World number two Sabalenka into second round

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka celebrates beating Hungary’s Panna Udvardy during their women’s singles tennis match on the second day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

World number two and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka powered into the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Panna Udvardy of Hungary.

Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2021, but was banned in 2022 along with all Belarusian and Russian players due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The 25-year-old will face Varvara Gracheva of France or Italy’s Camila Giorgi for a place in the last 32.