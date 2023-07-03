Wimbledon: Mmoh upsets Felix Aliassimme

Michael Mmoh, the son of Nigeria’s former tennis star, Tony Mmoh, was the sensation of the first round of the ongoing Wimbledon, upsetting world number 12, Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada in four sets 7/6, 6/7,7/6, 6/4 on Monday.

‘This is amazing,” Tennis buff, Chief Ben Ezeibe celebrated shortly after the match. Aside Tony Mmoh and his son Michael, Ezeibe should easily be the happiest Nigerian. He sponsored Tony Mmoh in his professional days and had predicted the upset of Michael on Sunday on the grounds that ‘Felix is one of the best in the world but he is not in his best shape now. Mmoh has a chance to win and may win.’

Mmoh’s February ATP ranking was 82.

The victory increases his chance of advancing further.