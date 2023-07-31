Will a strike be necessary? Question for Nigerian Labour Congress

Arabinrin Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello

The challenges faced by our society are undeniably tough, and I understand your concerns regarding the hardships experienced over the past two months. However, it is essential to recognize that the current difficulties didn’t arise solely from a two-month regime.

Over the past eight years, certain issues went unaddressed, leading to several misdemeanors. President Tinubu is now in charge, and he aims to reposition Nigeria for the better. I urge you to give him the necessary time to implement the changes he envisions. Let us avoid selfish motivations and genuinely focus on fighting for the people’s welfare.

While Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) was on strike for months, it would have been beneficial to get involved earlier. Nonetheless, let’s now emphasize continuing the dialogue to find effective solutions that won’t burden the people further.

I understand your concerns about subsidy, but let’s work together to devise a suitable modality to resolve this matter. Remember that Nigeria is not solely composed of the labour congress, other citizens also need consideration.

Avoid giving opportunities to those involved in subsidy scams to stage a serious comeback. Strike or protest might not be the ideal approach to resolve the situation and bring back the subsidy. It could potentially cause more hardships for the people.

Furthermore, there’s a ruling of “no work, no pay,” and striking for extended periods may result in deductions from salaries. It is essential to respect the ongoing court proceedings.

Let us come together, consider the broader picture, and find ways to uplift our nation, keeping the best interests of all citizens in mind. In the end, our collective efforts and understanding will lead to a prosperous future under the guidance of President Tinubu.

Arabinrin Aderonke is an Award-Winning Investigative Journalist. Good Governance, Gender Rights and Peace Advocate. She writes from Abuja