Wife seeks divorce after 9 years of ‘consistent beating’

file photo: domestic violence

An Ilorin-based woman, Rashidat Ahmed, on Wednesday filed for divorce at the Area Court in Center-Igboro Ilorin for consistently being beaten by her husband, Ahmed Yusuf.

The petitioner told the court that the marriage which was blessed with three children had been very challenging and the husband’s beating and irresponsible behaviour had become unbearable.

She listed different occasions when her husband beat her for not cooking, in spite of the fact that he did not provide food for the family.

The petitioner also told the court that her husband had packed her belongings out of the house on different occasions.

”He asked me to go back to my father’s house due to our misunderstanding,” she said.

Rashidat also said Yusuf had a dirty deal with some people which led to her arrest and made her spend two weeks in Police custody while pregnant for their third child.

The respondent however said he still loves his wife and does not want any divorce.

He told the court that all the petitioner allegations were nonetheless true, except that “she only spent three days in Police custody and not two weeks as she claimed”.

Yusuf also promised never to beat his wife again and made an application for settlement, promising to visit his in-laws for reconciliation.

The presiding judge, Aminullahi AbdulLateef, advised the wife to forgive the husband, considering his plea and God who always forgives whenever someone asks for forgiveness.

He also advised the husband to be of good conduct and be responsible to his family regarding welfare.

”Any man who beats his wife will not live a convenient and good life,” AbdulLateef said.

The judge then adjourned the case based on the respondent’s application for settlement and ordered for a report of the settlement on the adjourned date.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 20 for further hearing.(NAN)