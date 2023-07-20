Why we won’t join issues with Wike over ‘cash cow’ label — NDDC

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says Nyesom Wike’s labelling of the commission as a cash cow for syphoning set funds into private pockets is a criticism that challenges it to improve on meeting its objectives and not to join issues with the former Rivers State governor.

Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, was responding in Port Harcourt to the Wike outburst, even as High Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, National Coordinator, South-South Elders Forum, maintained that Wike had no moral justification to judge NDDC.

Ogbuku noted that “We will not join issues with former governor, Nyesom Wike. He has done well for the people of Rivers State, especially in the area of urban modernisation.

“Rather, we are spurred by his comments to change the narrative about the NDDC positively.

“For the past six months, NDDC has been engaged in building a sustainable foundation to ensure we run on a smooth and right track.

“We are working to put in place a corporate governance system that will enable the Commission run in accordance with global best practices.

“Once there is a corporate governance system, you cannot beat it. That means you must be subjected to the processes and procedures.

“That is the game changer for us. We want to regulate ourselves internally, that is why we must establish a system.”

Wike is kettle calling pot black — Sara-Igbe

Accusing Wike of trying to take the speck out of NDDC’s eye and not seeing the log in his own eyes, Sara-Igbe, former Spokesman, Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) that Wike cannot justify how he spent the 13% derivation Rivers State received during his time as governor.

He said: “He (Wike) is a case of kettle calling pot black. Wike was a governor for eight years, collecting 13% derivation. But as we speak, oil-producing communities in Rivers still live in squalor.

“He has not been able to develop those communities despite all the monies collected as governor.

“How dare he come to NDDC, another body saddled with the same responsibility of development in the region?”