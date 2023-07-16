Why we passed the 2022 supplementary budget – Bamidele

Opeyemi Bamidele

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti— The Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele on Sunday explained that the 2022 supplementary budget was passed by the National Assembly on Friday, to enable President Bola Tinubu, provide palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal and address other nation’s economic challenges.



The Senator who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, disclosed that certain amount of money has been earmarked for completion of projects across the states of the federation, including a total sum of 4 billion naira set aside for various road projects in Ekiti state.



Bamidele spoke in Ikogosi Ekiti at the weekend, after a church service held at the First Baptist Church to commemorate the 90th birthday of the father of the governor, Pa Ezekiel Olakunle Oyebanji.



This was as just Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji expressed satisfaction over the gains recorded by the state in the 2022 supplementary budget passed on Friday by National Assembly

The governor and his wife Olayemi described Pa Oyebanji as a selfless, Godly man who live for others and the community.

“Daddy brought us up to be humble, fear God and to give to humanity and he instilled discipline, hardwork , humility and the commitment through the grace of God. I think that God just gave him long life to compensate him for is service to humanity and I thank him for bringing all of us up in the way of the lord’.



Senator Bamidele said that he is particularly happy that the life of Pa Oyebanji was being celebrated while alive.



“To be alive at 90 even with the circumstances under which we live in Nigeria and all over Africa, it is a huge achievement that only God can make possible. The man is not just alive, he is the father of a sitting governor and the number one citizen of Ekiti state, for me, that also calls for celebration”.



Speaking further on how the budget will benefit Ekiti state, the federal lawmaker said, “Some of the new projects that were approved, I believe will be in overall best interest of Ekiti people.



“One of them was the sum of N2 billion that was approved for the construction of Iyin-Ilawe Ekiti road which is something that we believe will connect, not only the two communities, but will connect Ekiti Central Senatorial District with Ekiti South Senatorial District.

“Recently, Federal College of Education was recently approved for Ilawe Ekiti, the road will also serve the purpose of trying to open up the community to make life easier even for that campus. And then of course, the other projects approved in the budget was also the sum of N1 billion for the construction of inner roads in Ado Ekiti and another N1 billion for the construction of inner roads in Ijero Ekiti .



“I want to say that these are all parts of the extension of the infrastructural development drives of His excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji. he met with all of us and he gave us list of projects that were of utmost concern for him”.