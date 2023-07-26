Why we initially issued a disclaimer on Esogban’s death – Son

.says family will call stakeholders meeting for burial

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE family of the late Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri said they initially issued a disclaimer on the death of their patriarch because of the position he occupied in the kingdom that required certain protocols to be met before official announcement.

First son of Edebiri, Rev Collins Edebiri stated this at a press briefing in the house of the late Edebiri where he announced that the outcome of a stakeholders meeting analysis would shape their father’s burial plan.

He said “A lot of news went out particularly on the 20th of July about his death, I came out with a disclaimer that day but did not say he was alive or dead, it simply sad they give us the privilege of giving updates on his state of health because my dad had not even breathed his last when I was seeing it on the social media. Considering his statues in the traditional set up, in the kingdom, it wasn’t the right way to announce his demise, we are not angry with anybody because we think it was part of who he was.

“I want to put in record that my dad indeed died on Thursday 20th of July, 2023 because we are aware in the customs and tradition of Benin, we needed to inform those who ought to know first and that has taken some few days to happen and by yesterday (Monday), we got the go ahead to be able to announce to the public the he has passed on.”

He said it was the first time the late Edebiri would be taken to the hospital and that he was reluctant when it got to the stage of taking him to the hospital adding that the burial would not exceed three months from the date of his death.

Collins Edebiri revealed that the Esogban, like his own father who was the Esama of Benin, died at the age 93, adding that he would have been 94 by September 2nd 2023.”His father was the Esama of Benin who also died at 93. We were praying for his father to make it 94 but his father went. He died exactly like his father.

“But we are satisfied that the legacy he left behind will speak for him. The family is satisfied with the calls from the low and high and the tributes that have been pouring in since his death”.

He stated that one of the things the late Esogban was proud of was the culture and tradition of Benins and that a museum would be established in his memory.