Why we faked our abduction, demanded ransom from our parents —Minors

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Two female minors, who stage-managed their abduction in Oka-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, have blamed the maltreatment by their mother for the action.

The girls, 15 and 13 years, who are in Junior Secondary School 3 and Senior Secondary School 1, were amongst 28 suspected criminals paraded by the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, in Akure, the state capital.

It was gathered that the girls after the act, demanded N100,000 as ransom from their parents

According to one of the girls, “We told our parents that we’ve been kidnapped, to punish our mother, who used to maltreat us and made life miserable for the two of us.

“I was the one who initiated the plan because I wanted to punish my mother, who has been behaving as she is not our mother. I never wanted to use the money for anything but just to punish her. “

Meanwhile, 18 suspects were arrested for kidnapping and 10 for illegal possession of firearms, cult related activities, house breaking, amongst other offences.

Parading the suspects, the state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the two minors from Oka-Akoko, kidnapped themselves and demanded N100,000 ransom from their parents and the traditional ruler of the community.

Adeleye added, “They were later arrested in an hotel after staying there for three days.

“Their parent raised the alarm that their children were kidnapped and reported at Amotekun office and we swung into action but when they called for ransom, we tracked the phone number they used and we were able to arrest them, but the young girls attributed their action to the ill-treatment by their mother.

“We appreciate the Department of State Service, DSS, for assisting us in apprehending them.

“When they were negotiating, they even threatened the traditional ruler that if the ransom was not paid within two hours, they were going to kill the victims without knowing that they are the criminals perpetrating the act.”