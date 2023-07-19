Why we donated ICT centre to Lagos schools — Lions Club

Lion Kingsley Nwoke, Club President, Lagos Metropolitan Lions Club for 2022/ 2023 Lions Service Year, flanked by club members, Region 3 Chairperson, Lion Franklin Udah and Lion Blessing Umebali, Leo Programme Chairperson during the Club Core Project held in Lagos, recently.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos metropolitan Lions Club, District 404B2 Nigeria, has stated the lack of computer for pupils learning computer studies made them donate fully equipped ICT centre to African Church primary school, Oniwaya Primary School, and St. Saviours Nursery/Primary school in Agege area of Lagos.

According to the President of the Lagos Metropolitan Lions Club, Kingsley Nnamdi Nwoke, donating the ICT centre was to make students understand computer usage, and its usefulness.

“This facility is a computer laboratory that is built and equipped to give the students an exceptional learning experience. Our aim is to help the students understand computer usage and to also be good in computer studies.

“We selected these two schools African Church primary school, Oniwaya primary school, and St. Saviours nursery/primary school in Agege area of Lagos for the roles they place in the community. We have about nine other schools that use these schools as a computer centre.

“However, it will surprise you to know that even the Central school here does not have a single computer.

“So we wondered how they are learning computer studies without an actual computer. This reason prompted us to donate the ICT centre fully equipped for the school and other nine primary schools who will use this facility”. He said

On his part, the Vice President of Lagos Metropolitan Lions Club, Aylor Victor, said that the aim of the project was to give back to the community.

“We are here today to commission the legacy project for our Lions year 2022/2023. It is compulsory that the Club get a mega project to give back to the community. Our theme for this year is service redefined for a better purpose. Today, we donated 12 computers, a printer, along with the necessary furniture for them to use them comfortably.

“We also created a learning environment where children learn and embrace technology. For instance, the computers are upgraded and high earned to enable them to learn designs, graphics, and coding,” he said.