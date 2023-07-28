Why we created ministry of internal security – Gov Eno

…Tasks cabinet members on results

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has explained that his administration created Ministry of Internal Security to ensure continuous peace and security of lives and property in the urban and rural areas of the state.

Eno who spoke Thursday evening in Uyo during the inauguration of the commissioners and Special Adviser, noted that the new Ministry will work and collaborate with security agencies to sustain the existing peace in the state.

He, however, advised the Commissioners who were all members of State Executive Council under the immediate past administration to ensure they justified the reason for their reappointment by bringing him results, because Akwa Ibom people want results.

He also advised them that with a new template of execution and implementation under his administration, they were all expected to wholly execute all that is within their areas of responsibility as the timelines and the deliverables are well spelt-out.

His words: “Today, as Hon. Commissioners, you have a well-distilled and condensed Roadmap to guide you in the execution of the responsibilities of your office. You were brought back to ensure and facilitate continuity, and you must justify this trust we have invested in you.

“My political father used to say something very fundamentally apt, which I want to repeat here: Please do not come to me, to report efforts, bring me results. Therefore, my dear colleagues, Akwa Ibom people want results; results in ensuring food security through Agricultural revolution we have promised to ignite.

“Akwa Ibom people are waiting for us to connect the dots in the rural areas, by bringing massive development in those areas and change the narratives and circumstance of our rural dwellers, the people are looking forward to seeing more expansions in our infrastructure.

“We owe them the continuous joy of living in a safe and secure state, which informed our decision to create a new Ministry – Ministry of Internal Security, dedicated to ensuring continuous peace and security of lives and property of our people both in the urban and rural areas.

“This Ministry will continue to collaborate with our security agencies and work towards ensuring the peace we have enjoyed is maintained and deepened, so investors and tourists will continue to make our State their destination of choice.

“We owe our children the best public funded education possible. Most of us here, are products of public schools, we must continue to invest heavily in both the physical structures and the quality of learning, so our children may be competitive and equipped with the right skills-set”

The governor firmly stated tha all political appointees under his administration must go back and stimulate rural developments in their respective wards and local government councils.

He added that they must let the people feel the impact of governance, noting, ” Governance starts at the grassroots, you must be a symbol of government in your local government and ward levels, and must engage your people regularly.

“We will monitor this closely, so please take this very seriously. This government is determined to expand development in our rural areas, we must grow our people and ignite in them a spirit of hard work and a sense of responsibility.

,”Our youths must be engaged so we can stem a culture of entitlement, without corresponding work, which as you all know, is alien to us, but which, sadly appears to have been internalized by our people”