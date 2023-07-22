Why we are extending free, compulsory education to JSS in Edo – SUBEB Chair

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mrs. Ozavize Salami said the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki decided to extend free and compulsory education to the Junior Secondary School (JSS) to ensure that an average Edo child that goes to school should be able to obtain a minimum training that gives the child skill for survival.

Salami stated this at a press briefing yesterday where she outlined the achievements of the Board under her watch.

According to her, “The governor has always said that he wants to ensure that all children in our state have access to quality education that will prepare them for the global labour market. We want to be a state where every child is able to read at the age of ten.”

Salami said “Basic education in Edo state is now ten years. One year of mandatory ECCB class, six years of primary education and three years of Junior Secondary School; the junior secondary classes were brought under the SUBEB two years ago. Before then, education was free and compulsory only to primary six but the governor emphasizes that as much as there is a 50 percent drop in children that graduates from primary school vis-a-vis children that drop from JSS, this is not a good story to tell, it means that these children were not continuing their education so if we graduate a pupil in primary six, what skills have we put in their hands, have we equipped them to survive in life, that is why the governor decided to extend it to JSS 3 so that they can have the skills needed which we are already inputting into the curriculum.”

She said SUBEB has embarked on 181 projects in primary and secondary schools in the state to improve on their infrastructure.

She further disclosed that 228 schools under the Edo Basic Education Transformation System (EdoBEST), have as at July, 383, 653 pupils, in 1,289 schools, with 16,301 digitally trained teachers and 209 field officers adding that governance across SUBEB and the schools has drastically improved.

She said “What we are doing is building systems that can outlast us at the end of our tenure.”